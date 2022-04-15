Darkhan Akhmediyev named Deputy Minister of Defense

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed new Deputy Minister of Defense and head of the National Defense University, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In line with the presidential decree Darkhan Akhmediyev was named the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Lut Alchekenov became the head of the National Defense University named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy.

Darkhan Akhmediyev is a graduate of the Karaganda State Technical University and the King’s London College under the Bolashaq Scholarship.

He began his career as an analyst at National Information Technologies JSC in 2012. Throughout his career he worked for the Ministry of Emergencies and the Emergencies Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He also held posts at the Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency and the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry.

In 2019 he joined the team of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and worked there ever since.