Darkhan Kaletayev is a new deputy of RoK Senate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the Decree of the President of Kazakhstan Kaletayev Darkhan Amanovich has been appointed to the position of Senate Deputy of Kazakhstan Parliament, Akorda press service informed.

Darkhan Kaletayev, born 1972, graduated from the East Kazakhstan State University majoring in History (1994), and the National Academy of Public Administration in case of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (1996-1997).

Titles: PhD in Political Sciences.

Experience: Specialist of the 1st category, leading expert of the Languages Committee under RoK Ministers Office (1995);

- Lead Specialist of the State Committee of National Policy (1995-1996);

- Deputy Director of the Department of Language Policy Coordination under the Ministry of Education and Culture, Almaty (05.1997-11.1997);

- Director of Youth Policy Division of the Domestic Policy Department under the Ministry of Information and Public Accord of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Astana (11.1997-2001);

- Deputy Director of Domestic Policy Department under the Ministry of Culture, Information and Public Accord of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Astana (2001-02.2002);

- Director of the Youth Policy Division under the RoK Ministry of Culture, Information and Public Accord, Astana (02.2002-11.2002);

- Chief of Section, head of Domestic Policy Department of the RoK Presidential Administration, Astana (11.2002-2004);

- Head of the Socio-Political Section of the Domestic Policy Department of RoK Presidential Administration, Astana (2004-2005);

- Manager of Socio-Political Department of the RoK Presidential Administration, Astana (2005-2006);

- Head of Department of State Control and Organizational Work of the RoK Presidential Administration, Astana (2006-12.01.2007);

- Deputy Director of the RoK Presidential Administration (12.01.2007-13.10.2008);

- Vice-Chairman of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party (13.10.2008-19.11.2009);

- Managing Director of Samruk-Kazyna National welfare fund (with 11.2009).

- 2004-2005 Secretary of National Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Secretary of Public Council on Mass Media under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan