    13:25, 30 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Darkhan Kaletayev relieved of post of Kazakh Ambassador to Moldova

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Darkhan Kaletayev has been relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Moldova by the decree of the Head of State, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Previously H.E. Darkhan Kaletayev served as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ukraine with concurrent accreditation in Moldova.

    Earlier it was reported that Almat Aidarbekov had been appointed as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Moldova.


