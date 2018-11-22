Darkhan Kaletayev suggests opening youth and family affairs divisions across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Public Development Darkhan Kaletayev suggested establishing youth and family affairs divisions across the country. He said it at today's meeting of the Presidential Youth Affairs Council in Astana.

According to him, thanks to the measures launched by the government, in 2017 Kazakhstan ranked the 63rd among 102 countries in the Youth Progress Index leaving behind Russia, India and Indonesia.



"In our opinion, it will be expedient to establish special divisions for youth and family affairs in all the regions of the country which would enable us to ensure more effective implementation of state youth policy," he said.



He added that youth resource centers should be located in special premises but not in buildings of akimats [local administration - edit] or other official authorities.



"The total volume of youth policy funding in the regions made 7.45 billion tenge in 2018. At the national level this figure comprised 401 million tenge having increased by 273 million tenge compared to 2017. We expect that in the Year of Youth, the volume of financing will be increased," he stressed.