    13:16, 21 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Darkhan Kydyrali and Daulet Kairbek join Nur Otan Political Council Bureau

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s extended session of the Nur Otan Political Council First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested altering the composition of the Bureau of the Political Council.

    As stated there the current Bureau numbers 11 members.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev recommended to elect Darkhan Kydyrali, Egemen Qazaqstan CEO, and leader of Jas Otan youth wing Kairbek Daulet as the new members of the Political Council Bureau.

