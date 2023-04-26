EN
    11:26, 26 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Darkhan Kydyrali and Timur Bekmamabetov debate TV content upgrading issues

    Фото: t.me/aqparatqogam
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Darkhan Kydyrali met with well-known film director and producer Timur Bekmamabetov, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry’s press service.

    The parties debated important issues, including raising the quality of TV content on the national TV channels, making drama series and films, the creative industry, and the development of animated projects and their releases globally.


