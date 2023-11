ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, appointed Darkhan Kydyrali as the Information and Social Development Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Born in 1974 in South Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Kazakh National University, Marmara University, Dokuz Eylul University, Ege University, and Istanbul University.