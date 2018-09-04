Darkhan Kydyrali re-elected as Turkic Academy President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Darkhan Kydyrali has been appointed for the second term as President of the International Turkic Academy, the Academy's website reads.

Heads of State expressed gratitude to the Turkic Academy for the job done at the VI Summit of the Turkic Council, held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan. President of the Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali has been appointed there for the second term.



Those gathered highly appreciated the Academy's work done. In particular it carried out archeological excavations, developed the Common History of the Turks manual, realized Heritage of Ancestors, Turkbarometer projects, held large events at the UN and UNESCO, international forums, published more than 90 scientific works and books.