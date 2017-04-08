Darkhan Kydyrali received intl award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) Darkhan Kydyrali got an International Award "For service to the Turkic World", Kazinform learnt from TWESCO website .

The Award presented by the Silk Road Strategy research center and The Silk Road Magazine was awarded at the evening devoted to the "Best People of the Year Awards".

Outstanding public and cultural figures, intellectuals from ten countries of the world attended the ceremony.

The organizers presented D.Kydyrali's Award to the permanent executive secretary of the TWESCO A.Kessikbayev.

It should be noted, that this is the 13th Award for people with special achievements who worked hard during a year. They are awarded in different nominations.