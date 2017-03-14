Darkhan Mynbai to serve as deputy chairman of People's Assembly of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Darkhan Mynbai has been appointed as deputy chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and head of the Secretariat of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the presidential order, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

Mynbai will no longer serve as director of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Born in 1962, Mr. Mynbai is a native of South Kazakhstan region. Throughout his professional career he worked as Vice President of the Republican Corporation "Television and Radio of Kazakhstan", deputy akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region, Vice Minister of Culture and Information and, later, Minister of Culture and Information.



Since January 2013 he has been serving as director of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan.