Darkhan Satybaldy becomes Kazakh Ambassador to Uzbekistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Darkhan Satybaldy has been appointed as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State decreed to appoint Darkhan Satybaldy as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan.



Darkhan Satybaldy (born on March 26, 1974) graduated from Akmola Agricultural Institute with a degree in Economic Management and Kazakh Humanitarian Law University with a degree in Law. He is a Candidate of Economic Sciences.

He rose through the ranks as a worker in Keles district (1991-1996) to Mayor of Shymkent (2013-2015). Between 2015 and 2017, he was the First Deputy Governor of South Kazakhstan region.

Since October 2018, Darkhan Satybaldy has been a deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, member of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Development and Science.

He has been awarded the Medal "For Distinguished Labor," "10th Anniversary of Astana," and "For Merit to the Region." Moreover, he has received the Letter of Appreciation from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.