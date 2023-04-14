EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:10, 14 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Darkhan Yessengali claims Asian Wrestling Championships gold

    Кадр из видео/ t.me/sportilinet
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Darkhan Yessengali of Kazakhstan claimed the men’s freestyle 74kg gold at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schrodinger's sport.

    Kazakhstan’s Darkhan Yessengali claimed the gold medal after defeating Japan’s Kirin Kinoshita in the men’s freestyle 74kg final at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships.

    Earlier, wrestlers Ibragim Magomadov, Elmira Syzdykova, Zhamilya Bakbergenova, Sanzhar Doszhanov, and Bolat Sakayev won gold medals for Kazakhstan at the tournament.


