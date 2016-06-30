Darren Barker: I doubt Eubank Jr. can beat Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former middleweight world champion Darren Barker does not believe that Chris Eubank Jr. has enough potential to defeat Kazakhstani phenom Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"Taking steps from being a domestic boxing to one higher level, like the European level, is one thing, but fighting probably one of the best P4P boxer in the world is different. Gennady Golovkin proved he is on the top now. He has everything people want to see in a fighter. However, the Eubanks believe that Chris can deliver a sensation here. So, let's see. I doubt this is going to happen. However, this is a fight I am going to watch," Barker said in his recent interview to Sky Sports.