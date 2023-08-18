EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:14, 18 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Dastan Ryspekov relieved of Tourism Industry Committee Chairman post

    Фото: t.me/KZgovernment
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dastan Ryspekov has been relieved of his post as the chairman of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan due to transition to other work, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime minister.

    Born in 1984 in Karaganda region, Dastan Ryspekov is a graduate of the Al-Farabi and Almaty Law Academy of the Kazakh State Law University.


