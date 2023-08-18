Dastan Ryspekov relieved of Tourism Industry Committee Chairman post

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dastan Ryspekov has been relieved of his post as the chairman of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan due to transition to other work, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime minister.

Born in 1984 in Karaganda region, Dastan Ryspekov is a graduate of the Al-Farabi and Almaty Law Academy of the Kazakh State Law University.