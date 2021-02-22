EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:42, 22 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Date of 5th session of National Council of Public Trust revealed

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Karin, Assistant to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, revealed the date of the 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The fifth session of the National Council of Public Trust is set to be held on February 25, 2021. The event will be held via video conference. The session will focus on the issues of implementation of the proposals voiced earlier as well as a number of new initiatives,» Karin wrote in his official Telegram channel.


    Tags:
    National Public Confidence Council Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!