Date of 7th Congress of World Religions Leaders revealed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Speaker and head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Maulen Ashimbayev revealed the date of the 20th session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions as well as the date of next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The next session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will be dedicated to adding finishing touches to the final document and agreeing the agenda of the 7th Congress. The session will traditionally be held one day ahead of the Congress itself,» Ashimbayev said at the 19th session of the Secretariat in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday.

Ashimbayev also revealed the date of the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

He said that taking into account all religious holidays and opinions of the participants it had been decided to hold the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Nur-Sultan on September 14-15, 2022. As for the 20th session of the Secretariat, it will take place on September 12-13, 2022.