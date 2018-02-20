Date of AIFC official opening announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Governor of the Astana International Financial Center, Kairat Kelimbetov announced the date of the official opening ceremony of AIFC, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the Government session today, Mr. Kelimbetov noted that the opening ceremony is scheduled to be held on July 5, 2018, as part of Astana's anniversary celebrations at the EXPO Congress Center and will be attended by the heads of the large international companies, development institutions, and financial organizations.

According to him, prior to the official opening, the organizers are planning to hold plenary sessions on the strategic directions of the Center's development. Within the framework of the opening, it is also planned to hold the 13th World Islamic Economic Forum and the 1st international conference on legal issues at the Nazarbayev Center.

Kairat Kelimbetov stressed that all the necessary infrastructure has already been created and all the bodies of the Center established defined by the Constitutional Law on AIFC, including the management board, administration, financial regulator, court, international arbitration center, etc