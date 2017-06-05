Date of Astana Process 5th round revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov advised the preliminary date of the 5th round of Astana Process for resolving the conflict in Syria, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As per the preliminary plan our Russian partners informed us, they were going to invite their partners to meet in Astana on June 12-13. In the coming days, the guarantor countries are to inform us on the agenda of the meeting and its composition", the minister said.

According to him, the composition of the meeting, as well as its agenda, is still unknown now.

"At the moment, I cannot say anything specific about the agenda. However, during the previous May meeting, the guarantor countries signed the memorandum that establishes 4 de-escalation zones in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. And, as the guarantor countries' representatives informed us, it is planned to particularize the implementation of the aforementioned memorandum during the next round of Astana Process, namely in determining how these de-escalation zones will function", Abdrakhmanov said.

"According to preliminary information, the memorandum signed for creation of 4 de-escalation zones greatly contributed to easing the tension across the Syrian Arab Republic and a significant reduction of hostilities", he added. "I think this is a welcome factor. And, it is my understanding that for the guarantor countries it is very important to consolidate these positive trends we see in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic.".