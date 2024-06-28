Date of NPP referendum to be approved by President - CEC Secretary

Secretary of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Yerman, shared his thoughts on the proposed date for the referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the Secretary, the date will be set by the decree of the Head of State. The previous referendum was announced in May, and it was held. Two months are needed for preparation. It is likely that the government will propose the day of the referendum. In any case, the date will be determined by the decree of the Head of State.

He stated that the budget for the referendum has not yet been approved.

“The budget has not yet been approved. The date and manner of its implementation remain undecided. Once the decision to hold the referendum is made, the funds will be allocated. The funds may be drawn from the reserve or the budget,” Mukhtar Yerman explained.