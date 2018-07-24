Date revealed for hearing over bus fire that killed 52 Uzbek nationals

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - The main hearing in the case of 52 citizens of Uzbekistan died in the bus fire in Aktobe region is scheduled for August 7, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In the course of the pretrial hearing, the Irgiz District Court set the date for the main hearing. It will be held on August 7. The hearing will take place in the Irgiz District Court," said Anar Aitzhanova, the spokesperson for the regional court.

Kazinform earlier reported that five people are being charged with the criminal offenses: three drivers of the burnt-out bus, Asia Transit Service LLP's founder, and mechanic.

The drivers have been under arrest since the detention. They are accused of violating the rules for transport operation resulting in the death of two or more people, fire safety rules resulting in the death of two or more people by negligence.

The company employees are accused of the misconduct in commercial organizations, the release of a defective motor vehicle resulting in the death of two or more persons, the forgery of an official document, the use of a document known to be forged. The owner of the bus is on the international wanted list.

It is to be recalled that 52 people died as a bus caught fire on the Samara-Shymkent highway in Aktobe region on January 18, 2018.