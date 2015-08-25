Daulbayev met with CCPG Executive Secretary of CIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the upcoming 25th meeting of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Mr. Askhat Daulbayev has met with the Executive Secretary of the Organization Mr. Leonid Yermolayev today.

During the meeting, they discussed the agenda of the planned meeting that is devoted to the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of the CIS member states.

The sides highlighted the importance of the issues to be discussed during the forum. In particular, the Kazakh Prosecutor General stressed the relevance of the problem of struggling against crime, terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism, illicit trafficking of drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, human trafficking in the territory of the CIS countries.

The meeting also touched upon the issues related to execution of the Work Plan of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of the CIS states for 2014-2018.

The Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of the CIS member states was founded on December 7, 1995. Under the decision of the Council of heads of the CIS member states taken on January 25, 2000, CCPG received the status of the CIS interstate body. The document was signed by the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Moldova, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan and Ukraine.