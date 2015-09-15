Daulbayev takes part in Annual Conference of International Association of Prosecutors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Askhat Daulbayev took part at the 20th Annual Conference and General Meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) held in Zurich (the Swiss Confederation). The forum brought together the heads of the supreme supervisory authorities from more than 90 countries.

President of the Swiss Confederation, Head of the Federal Department of Justice and Police of Switzerland Ms. Simonetta Sommaruga, Attorney General of Switzerland Mr. Michael Lauber and President of the International Association of Prosecutors Mr. Gerhard Jarosch delivered welcoming remarks.

The forum discussed the important issues of international cooperation in combating crimes related to corruption and money laundering, financing of terrorism, fraud and tax evasion, as well as returning of proceeds and assets obtained by illegal means. The heads of supervisory authorities also expressed their intention to strengthen interaction and to conduct coordinated policy in fight against transnational crime. According to general views of participants, the relevance of the agenda items were derived from common strategic objectives for all countries on ensuring international and regional security, consolidation of efforts on providing the guarantees of human rights, guarding the interests of society and state. On the sidelines of the conference Mr. A. Daulbayev held negotiations with the attorneys general of Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Mongolia, Malaysia, Azerbaijan, South Korea, heads of prosecutor general's offices of People's Republic of China and United Arab Emirates, as well as with the Director of the UK Serious Fraud Office and high command of the IAP. The counterparts exchanged views on key directions of cooperation in combating transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, extremism and terrorism. Furthermore, they touched upon the matters of expanding and strengthening contractual legal framework, exchange of operative information.