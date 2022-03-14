Daulet Karibek appointed as AMANAT Party Secretary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Member of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve Daulet Karibek has been appointed as Secretary of the AMANAT Party, Kazinform cites the press service of the Party.

Daulet Karibek has been appointed as Secretary of the AMANAT Party following the order of the Party's Chairman Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The newly appointed Secretary of the AMANAT Party was born on September 12, 1990. He is a graduate of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, Ph.D.



