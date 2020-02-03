Dauren Abayev and Minister of Saudi Islamic Affairs hold talks

RIYADH. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev has held a meeting with Minister of Islamic Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the Ministry of Information and Social Development.

The parties held talks on February 2 in the city of Riyadh.

Dauren Abayev noted that Kazakhstan highly appreciates the efforts of Saudi Arabia aimed at strengthening the role of Islam throughout the world, propaganda of the true, tolerant and peace-loving essence of the religion.

«We know that Saudi Arabia is waging an uncompromising fight against radical extremism and terrorism. Kazakhstan has always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and advocates the adoption by the international community of effective collective efforts to eradicate this phenomenon,» the Minister said.

Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh noted the depth and strength of fraternal relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Kazakhstan. He emphasized that the Kingdom values ​​its relations with the countries where Islam is widespread.

He stressed that the Kingdom seeks to take care of the interests of Muslims around the world and is doing everything possible to protect Islam from the harmful influence of extremists and terrorists.

The parties exchanged views on the ways aimed at developing bilateral cooperation in the spiritual and religious sphere and on topical issues of the current state of Islam.

Following the meeting the ministers agreed to intensify the exchange of experience and information on the prevention of radical religious movements.





Dauren Abayev familiarized himself with the activities of the Riyadh's Care Rehabilitation Center named after Riyadh’s Mohammed bin Nayef and visited the Ideological War Center at the Ministry of Defense.

In addition, Dauren Abayev met with Turki Abdullah Al-Shabanah, Minister of Media of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The ministers discussed the prospects of collaboration in the field of media and agreed to conclude a memorandum between the largest news agencies of the two countries – «Kazinform» International News Agency and the Saudi News Agency.