Dauren Abayev comments on status of bloggers in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Social networks and bloggers will not be equated to media, however, at the same time, the content will be controlled, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We wanted to equate bloggers to journalists or the so-called online publications, but the public was against it, so we removed this norm. And, I think, there are no problems here. The only thing is that online publications registered in Kazakhstan will be regulated by the norms of this law (the draft amendments on information and communications - auth.). And the so-called public pages on social networks are not regulated by this law. And right now, we see only one option which is to will work with administrators and managers of these pages to remove illegal content that might be published on the territory of Kazakhstan," explained Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, during the presentation of the draft law in the Majilis today.

He added that bloggers are ordinary citizens, therefore, despite the fact that some of them have bigger audiences than some Kazakh media, they will not be given state orders.

In general, the bill introduces about 200 amendments and additions to four codes and 12 draft laws.