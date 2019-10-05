EN
    14:30, 05 October 2019

    Dauren Abayev elected President of Qazaq Kuresi National Federation

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev has been named the President of Qazaq Kuresi National Federation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «I have been leading Qazaq Kuresi Federation for 6 years. At our regular reporting conference, Mr. Abayev has been elected the President of Qazaq Kuresi National Federation. While working at the Presidential Press Service and as the Minister of Information and Social Development, Dauren Abayev has always provided huge support to the implementation of our projects,» ex-President of the federation Arman Shurayev said at a press conference.

    He expressed confidence that the federation will gain new opportunities with the new leadership.

