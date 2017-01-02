Dauren Abayev expressed condolences over Shakhan incident

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev expressed his condolences in connection with the collapse of a building in Shakhan village of Karaganda region.

"Beginning of the year for all Kazakhstanis is overshadowed by the tragedy in Shakhtinsk. We mourn for the dead and share this irreparable loss. I express my sincere and deepest condolences to families and friends, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured", wrote Minister on his Facebook page .

DES units of Karaganda region received information about a building collapse in Shakhan village, Karaganda region at 10:40 pm January 1. Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene to evacuate the survivors. 4 people were rescued, 2 of them - children. Rescue operation is underway. Some 70 people and 16 units of equipment are involved in the rescue operation.

Authorities had set up a hotline at the scene in Shakhan, Shakhtinsk, Karaganda region, said spokesman for the Emergency Committee of the Interior Ministry, Ruslan Imankulov. Hotline number is +7/72156/3-24-17

As it was reported , 9 bodies were retrieved from the rubble of them three men, three women and three children.

According to akim of the region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov, the collapse was caused by explosion of the autonomous heating system's boiler.

118 people lived in the building there were 30 people in the collapsed part. Residents were evacuated. Most of them were placed with their relatives.

In respect of the tragedy a criminal proceeding under Article 292 p3 of the Criminal Code (violation of fire safety rules, resulting in loss of life) was instituted.