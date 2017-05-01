Dauren Abayev extends his greetings to Kazakhstanis on Unity Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Unity Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I sincerely congratulate everyone on the Unity Day. This is a very important holiday, which emphasizes the importance of universal wealth - the unity of all ethnic groups born and living on the same land. Unity and friendship, social harmony and political stability in the country are the golden core of our republic, an achievement that was made possible through our joint efforts. Let the unity - the foundation of our country - grow stronger," he wrote on his Facebook page.

On this holiday, Dauren Abayev wished everyone health, success, and well-being.

Kazakhstan is home to more than 150 ethnoses. The Unity Day is celebrated in the country on May 1 since 1996.