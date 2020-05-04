EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:48, 04 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Dauren Abayev named first deputy head of Presidential Administration

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Dauren Abayev as the first deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing Akorda.

    By the decree of the Head of State Dauren Abayev was relieved of the post of Minister of Information and Social Development in connection with his transfer to another job.


    Photo: baigenews.kz

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!