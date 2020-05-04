12:48, 04 May 2020 | GMT +6
Dauren Abayev named first deputy head of Presidential Administration
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Dauren Abayev as the first deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing Akorda.
By the decree of the Head of State Dauren Abayev was relieved of the post of Minister of Information and Social Development in connection with his transfer to another job.
Photo: baigenews.kz