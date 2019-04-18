Dauren Abayev: Uzbekistan is our strategic partner and ally

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev told about the results of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Uzbekistan is our strategic partner and ally. There is no alternative to a peaceful neighborhood with the fraternal nation. We share common history, common fate. In the years of independence, we have built strong and mutually beneficial relations almost in all areas – ranging from economy to security,” said Dauren Abayev during the Open Dialogue programme on Khabar Channel.

He emphasized that commodity turnover between the two countries rose by 50% in 2018 and comprised USD3 billion. By 2020, this indicator is expected to reach USD5 billion.

“By tradition, special attention is given to the cultural and humanitarian cooperation and the visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev became a benchmark in opening the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan. Leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a resolution on learning and propagation of Abai Kunanbayev’s heritage. Uzbekistan is a home to a large Kazakh diaspora. Kazakh-language schools are functioning there. Secondary and higher education institutions offer Kazakh-language programmes as well. The National News Agency of Uzbekistan has recently launched a Kazakh-language version of its website,” added Minister Abayev.