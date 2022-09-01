EN
    21:43, 01 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Dauren Temirbekov named new vice minister of finance of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dauren Temirbekov was named the new vice minister of finance of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

    Born in 1986 in Semey city, he is a graduate of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, Kazakh University of People’s Friendship, University of Sheffield.

    His previous position was the department head at the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan.




