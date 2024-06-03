David Beckham and King Charles exchange beekeeping tips

After a private meeting with King Charles former England football captain David Beckham has been appointed as an ambassador for The King's Foundation, the monarch's charity, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In his statement on Facebook, Beckham expressed his long-standing commitment to helping young people «expand their horizons» and highlighted his excitement about supporting the foundation’s efforts to provide greater access to nature for youth.

Photos depict the 49-year-old Bekham working with students involved in woodworking courses at the Snowdon School of Furniture, an initiative supported by the charity at Highgrove Gardens.

Beckham praised the King’s work as «inspiring» he also enjoyed the opportunity to «compare beekeeping tips» with the monarch.

During the UK’s COVID lockdowns, Beckham developed a passion for beekeeping, sharing videos of his hive activities on social media for World bee day. In May last year, Beckham even presented the King with a jar of his home-harvested honey at the British Fashion Council Foundation Impact Day 2023.

The King’s Foundation, established by King Charles in 1986 when he was the Prince of Wales, focuses on revitalising communities through urban regeneration and planning, supporting sustainable food production, and teaching rural skills.

King Charles has recently resumed public duties after being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February, returning to public life last month. He was seen with the Queen at Epsom on Friday, watching their horse finish last. Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the Princess of Wales will not attend the Colonel’s Review in London on June 8, but the King will be present.