David Bowie dies at the age of 69

LONDON. KAZINFORM - David Bowie has died, 18 months after being diagnosed with cancer, The Guardian reports.

The 69-year-old singer's death has been confirmed in a Facebook post from his official page:

"David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18 month battle with cancer. While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy during their time of grief."

Writing on Twitter, Bowie's son, the film director Duncan Jones, also confirmed the news.

His publicist has also verified Bowie's death. The singer's latest album, Black Star, was released last week to coincide with his 69th birthday.