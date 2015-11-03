David Cameron awarded with I Degree Dostyk Order

LONDON-ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has awarded Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron with the I Degree Dostyk Order, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda press service.

The main areas of Kazakh-British cooperation were discussed at the meeting. The Head of State noted that David Cameron's visit to Kazakhstan in 2013 gave a significant impulse to boosting bilateral relations.

The Kazakh Leader congratulated the British PM on confident victory in parliamentary elections and formation of the new government.