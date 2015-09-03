David de Gea must play to stay in Spain squad, warns Vicente del Bosque

MADRID. KAZINFORM - Vicente del Bosque admits it will be difficult for him to select David de Gea in Spain's European Championship squad if the goalkeeper remains on the sidelines at Manchester United.

De Gea's long-anticipated transfer to Real Madrid fell through on Monday due to miscommunication between the Spanish club and United and he will stay at Old Trafford until at least January. The 24-year-old is in Del Bosque's plans for this weekend's Euro 2016 qualifiers against Slovakia and Macedonia but could struggle to reach France if his absence from the United first team continues. De Gea has yet to make an appearance for Louis van Gaal's side this season, Kazinform cites the Guardian . De Gea met up with the squad in Las Rozas, near Madrid, at 8.40pm on Tuesday, arriving by car but refusing to be drawn on the botched transfer to Real. His United club-mate Juan Mata was questioned about the De Gea case and he responded by saying: "Ask him yourself," according to AS. When asked if he would counsel the keeper about his current situation in Manchester, Del Bosque told Marca: "No, but if I do feel the need to talk to him about it then I will say something. He needs to be professional and move on from this episode. "I hope that he starts playing again and is happy, and if he plays well we can bring him along, otherwise if he doesn't play it will be very difficult for him to come [to the Euros]." De Gea has made five appearances for Spain, the reigning European champions, whose first-choice keeper remains Porto's Iker Casillas, formerly of Real Madrid, who has 162 caps.