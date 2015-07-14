EN
    14:13, 14 July 2015 | GMT +6

    David Lemieux&#39;s manager says fight against GGG inevitable

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - IBF world champion David Lemieux from Canada will have a fight against WBA and WBC champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin, manager of D. Lemieux Camille Estephan told.

    "We are not avoiding or hiding from anyone. Golovkin, Cotto, Canelo - we want to knock all of them out. However, there are some financial issues, which are important as well," Camille Estephan noted.

    "I spoke to HBO, and it's not a matter of do we want the fight or not. The matter is if there is a sense to do it in terms of financial part. If the financials are right, David will knock all these guys out at some point," he stressed.

    "Many boxing fans want to see a Golovkin-Lemieux fight. Thus, we are ready for this fight when the right time and conditions come," Lemieux's manager added.

