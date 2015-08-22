EN
    21:54, 22 August 2015 | GMT +6

    David Lemieux: I know what to do to beat Golovkin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Canadian David Lemieux told about his upcoming fight against Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin, the official account of GGG on VKontakte social network informs.

    "I know what to do to win that fight. I am not a dreamer, I am a realist. I like Golovkin, he is a good champion and a good person. However, no feelings in the ring. We will give all the fans of this sport what they what to see - a true fight," Lemieux said.

