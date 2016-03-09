David Lemieux: I still have faith I could beat Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Canadian boxer David Lemieux who lost his IBF middleweight belt to Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin last year doesn't regret on taking the fight, Sports.kz reports.

"I still have faith that I could beat Golovkin. He's a great fighter and I give him props for that fight. But I just have to adjust and come back. I don't regret nothing. He's a tough fighter to beat. It's going to take a good plan to beat a guy like this. He's a very complete fighter. But no, I don't regret taking the fight. There's some things I would have done better. But that's the way it is... I'll get back to where I was," Lemieux told USA Today.