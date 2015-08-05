EN
    11:34, 05 August 2015 | GMT +6

    David Lemieux: I will shock the world on October 17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 26-year-old Canadian David Lemieux is an IBF champion in the middleweight class and plans to unify the titles on October 17, Sports.kz informs.

    On October 17, Lemieux will have a hard task to fight one of the best middleweight boxers, 33-year-old Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan.

    However, Lemieux remains to be confident and promises to surprise everyone in October.

    "October 17, I will shock the world," Lemieux said via social networks.

