David Loria to lead Kazakh national football team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh national football team will play against Montenegro in a match on September 1, Khabar 24 reports.

It is the Astana-Arena stadium that will host the match today at 10.00pm. It will be a qualifier for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia next year.

It turned out that the captain of the team will be goalkeeper David Loria instead of Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.

David Loria is a 35-year-old goalkeeper of FC Irtysh Pavlodar. He played 42 matches for the national team of Kazakhstan. Loria debuted in the national team 17 years ago on May 26, 2000, in a match against Syria.

Recall that the captain of the Kazakh national team, a midfielder of FC Kairat, Bauyrzhan Islamkhan, was sent off in the last match against Denmark and will miss the next three matches of the 2018 World Cup qualification.