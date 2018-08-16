Davide Ballerini signs with Astana Pro Team
"First of all, I am very happy to join Astana Pro Team. This is a big team and for me it was always a dream to do this step into the WorldTour. And now, this dream is coming true... I hope to continue learning and developing as a rider, but, in the same time I am ready to help my new teammates. If I have a chance, of course, I'd like to try to use it. So far, the main thing for me is to become a good part of the team and to help Astana with all my forces to reach some big results," said Davide Ballerini.
Davide Ballerini (23) - is a young and talented rider, who has already showed some strong performances during the last two years. Thus, in 2017 Ballerini won the mountain jersey at the Tirreno - Adriatico and was 3rd in a stage of the Tour of the Alps. In this season he was 3rd at the GP Industria & Artigianato, 5th at the Giro dell'Appennino and on a stage of the Giro d'Italia, won a stage at the Sibiu Cycling Tour, was 3rd at a stage of the Vuelta a Burgos.
"In Davide Ballerini we see a young rider, who is going to improve really well in the next few races on the level of the WorldTour. So far, every year he is doing a step ahead both in his development and performances. Ballerini is a rider, who can do well in classics and one-day races, but in the same time, can help the team in stage races and even in the Grand tours. A young rider with a good sprint and climbing abilities is always a good choice for a team. So, I am looking forward to his arriving in Astana Pro Team," said general manager Alexandr Vinokurov.