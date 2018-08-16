Davide Ballerini signs with Astana Pro Team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is happy to announce another new rider for the 2019 season. The Italian rider Davide Ballerini will join the Kazakh team for the next two years, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"First of all, I am very happy to join Astana Pro Team. This is a big team and for me it was always a dream to do this step into the WorldTour. And now, this dream is coming true... I hope to continue learning and developing as a rider, but, in the same time I am ready to help my new teammates. If I have a chance, of course, I'd like to try to use it. So far, the main thing for me is to become a good part of the team and to help Astana with all my forces to reach some big results," said Davide Ballerini.

Davide Ballerini (23) - is a young and talented rider, who has already showed some strong performances during the last two years. Thus, in 2017 Ballerini won the mountain jersey at the Tirreno - Adriatico and was 3rd in a stage of the Tour of the Alps. In this season he was 3rd at the GP Industria & Artigianato, 5th at the Giro dell'Appennino and on a stage of the Giro d'Italia, won a stage at the Sibiu Cycling Tour, was 3rd at a stage of the Vuelta a Burgos.



"In Davide Ballerini we see a young rider, who is going to improve really well in the next few races on the level of the WorldTour. So far, every year he is doing a step ahead both in his development and performances. Ballerini is a rider, who can do well in classics and one-day races, but in the same time, can help the team in stage races and even in the Grand tours. A young rider with a good sprint and climbing abilities is always a good choice for a team. So, I am looking forward to his arriving in Astana Pro Team," said general manager Alexandr Vinokurov.