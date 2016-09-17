EN
    09:02, 17 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Davis Cup: Kazakhstan vs. Russia clashes postponed till Saturday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first two rubbers between Kazakhstan and Russia in the Davis Cup World Group play-off round in Moscow were postponed until Saturday due to bad weather conditions.

    President of the Russian Tennis Federation and captain of Team Russia Shamil Tarpischev revealed the news.

    According to Sport Express, Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan will take on Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia in the first rubber scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time. Rain delayed the match three times on Friday. The second rubber between Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan and Evgeny Donskoy of Russia was postponed till Saturday as well.

    Right after that the double's rubber between Kostantin Kravchuk/Andrey Rublev and Andrey Golubev/Aleksandr Nedovyesov will take place.

