Davis Cup: Kazakhstan vs. Serbia Day 1 highlights

ASTANA-BELGRADE. KAZINFORM - Serbia and Kazakhstan are tied 1-1 after Day 1 of the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas first round tie in Belgrade.

Recall that world number one Novak Djokovic delighted home crowd by stunning Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov in three sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.

But Mikhail Kukushkin tied the score by edging out Viktor Troicki, the man ranked 56 spots higher in the world, in a three-set match 7-5, 6-2,6-4.

Check out highlights of the two matches in Belgrade below.



