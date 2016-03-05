EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:47, 05 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Davis Cup: Kazakhstan vs. Serbia Day 1 highlights

    None
    None
    ASTANA-BELGRADE. KAZINFORM - Serbia and Kazakhstan are tied 1-1 after Day 1 of the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas first round tie in Belgrade.

    Recall that world number one Novak Djokovic delighted home crowd by stunning Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov in three sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.
    But Mikhail Kukushkin tied the score by edging out Viktor Troicki, the man ranked 56 spots higher in the world, in a three-set match 7-5, 6-2,6-4.
    Check out highlights of the two matches in Belgrade below.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!