    00:02, 05 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Davis Cup: Kazakhstani Nedovyesov falls to world №1 Novak Djokovic

    ASTANA-BELGRADE. KAZINFORM - World №1 Novak Djokovic gave Serbia a 1-0 lead over Kazakhstan in the first round tie of the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas in Belgrade on Friday, Sports.kz reports.

    Djokovic did a quick job on Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov toppling him in three sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.
    In the second match of the day Kazakhstan's highest ranked player Mikhail Kukushkin will take on Serb Viktor Troicki. Let's see if he can level the tie for Kazakhstan.

