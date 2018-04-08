EN
    12:17, 08 April 2018

    Davis Cup quarterfinals: Croatia 2-1 Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic won their second Davis Cup doubles against Kazakhstan's Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, putting Croatia ahead 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Now Croatia is one point away from the semi-final.

    The tie could be decided in the first reverse singles on Sunday, when Mikhail Kukushkin clashes with former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic. Both won their singles on Friday. In their personal matchup Cilic leads 2-1.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
