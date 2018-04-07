Davis Cup quarterfinals: Kukushkin beats Coric

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin beat Borna Coric and tied the score in Kazakhstan-Croatia standoff in the Davis Cup quarterfinals, Kazinform reports.

After beating the Croatian on Friday 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-2, Kukushkin improved his personal record against Coric to 3-0.

Earlier, Marin Cilic was stronger than Kazakhstan's Dmitry Popko 6-2, 6-1, 6-2.

In the doubles on Saturday, Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov will play Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic.