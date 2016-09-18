Davis Cup: Russia ahead of Kazakhstan after 1st rubber

ASTANA-MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan lost to Russian Andrey Kuznetsov in a four-set thriller at the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas play-off round in Moscow on Saturday.

World №47 Kuznetsov outplayed the Kazakh 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 giving Team Russia a 1-0 lead.



It should be noted that the rubber was postponed several times due to pouring rain and bitter cold. It was supposed to be held on Friday morning, but was carried over to Saturday.



After disappointing Nedovyesov's loss, Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan took on Evgeny Donskoy. The Russian won the first and the third sets, whereas Kukushkin claimed the second and the fourth leveling up the rubber at 2-2.



The rubber was stopped due to the poor light and will be continued on Sunday.