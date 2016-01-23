Dawes and Dallman of Barys to play in 2016 All-Star Game

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Barys forward Nigel Dawes and defenseman Kevin Dallman will partake in the KHL All-Star Game 2016 today, Kazinform has learnt from khl.ru.

The finest players from the Eastern and Western Conference will clash at VTB's Ice Palace in Moscow. The match is set to start at 8:00 p.m. Astana time.

Dawes and Dallman will join Team East that will be led by Metallurg Magnitogorsk forward Sergei Mozyakin.

CSKA forward Alexander Radulov will be the captain of Team West.