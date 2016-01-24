Dawes and Dallman score for Team East in KHL All-Star Game

ASTANA-MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Team West beat Team East 28:23 in the KHL All-Star Game in Moscow on Saturday evening, Sports.kz reports.

The best KHL players from the Eastern and Western Conference, including forward Nigel Dawes and defense-man Kevin Dallman of Barys, gathered at VTB's Ice Palace in the Russian capital.



It is worth mentioning that Dallman scored for Team East in the 2nd minute of the first period. Nigel Dawes blitzed the Team West net twice in the second period, scoring two goals in the 30th and 35th minutes.