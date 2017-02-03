Day 7 schedule at Universiade 2017 jam-packed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Day 7 of the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city has quite packed schedule. Athletes will compete for medals in many sports on Friday (February 3).

Of course, figure skating is one of the most popular events among sport fans at the Universiade. Organizers confirmed that figure skating fans will be able to watch Denis Ten, Abzal Rakhimgaliyev and Artur Panikhin perform their short programs at the Almaty Arena at 2:50 p.m.



Biathletes will participate in Women's 10km Pursuit and Men's 12.5km Pursuit at 12:00 p.m. and 14:00 p.m. respectively.



The Ladies' Giant Slalom Run will kick off on the slopes of the Shymbulak Ski Resort at 10:00 a.m.



It will be a big day for curling at the Universiade as the national teams of Great Britain, South Korea, Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Switzerland, China, Russia, Sweden, Norway, the Czech Republic, Japan, and the U.S. will clash at the Almaty Arena.



Kazakhstani speed skaters Roman Krech and Fedor Mezentsev will represent Kazakhstan at the Men's 1,000m event. The Ladies' 5,000m event will be held as well.



Freestyle skiers will hit the slopes of the Shymbulak Ski Resort in the Ladies' Dual Moguls and Men's Dual Moguls.



Our hockey players are set to play two matches - men's team will clash with the Czech Republic in Men Preliminary Round and women's team - with Japan in Women's Classifications.